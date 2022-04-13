The Bruins have signed Beecher to an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2021-22 AHL season.

Per GM Don Sweeney, the 2019 first-rounder -- who spent the past three seasons at the University of Michigan -- is now slated to begin his pro career with AHL Providence. Sweeney added that the team is also working toward finalizing Beecher's entry-level contract, while noting that the Bruins and the 21-year-old "are leaving all options open with regards to his availability for the remainder of this season and playoffs." This past season, the The 6-foot-3, 209-pounder recorded six goals and 15 points in 34 games for the Wolverines. With a good blend of size and speed, Beecher has a chance to develop into a solid two-way center for Boston down the road.