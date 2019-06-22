Bruins' John Beecher: Big wrecking ball becomes Bruin

Beecher was drafted 30th overall by the Bruins at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Beecher is big and fast, and he pays a heavy, heavy game. Is this a pick that is a direct response to the Bruins' Cup loss to the Blues? Maybe. Beecher's puck skills are average and he's probably not going to stick at center. Worst-case, the Bruins have a third-line wrecking ball who can kill penalties. Some scouts think he's a lock for the second line at the worst, but we just don't get that feel. Bruins' fans will love him, but don't bother in fantasy.