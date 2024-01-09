Beecher scored a goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Beecher snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. The 22-year-old was scratched in two of the previous three contests as the Bruins recently welcomed back Matthew Poitras from the World Junior Championship. Beecher remains in a fourth-line role when he plays, giving him limited upside on offense. He has five goals, two assists, 26 shots on net, 56 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 36 appearances.