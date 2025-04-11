Beecher was held off the scoresheet for the 13th straight game in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Beecher has added nine shots on net, 14 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating during his point drought. The Bruins play just twice more in 2024-25, and while Beecher should be able to stay in the lineup, he's failed to put together a positive finish to the year. He's at 11 points, 44 shots on net, 85 hits, 71 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 78 appearances in a bottom-six role, so he still has some on-ice appeal to the Bruins as a defensive forward.