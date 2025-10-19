Beecher scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Beecher was a healthy scratch for the first five games of the campaign. The 24-year-old replaced Jeffrey Viel in the lineup Saturday and made an immediate impact with a goal at 3:11 of the first period, but that was all the Bruins could muster. Beecher put up 11 points in 78 outings in a fourth-line role last year and offers some upside in the physical categories. However, he's unlikely to be a power-play option, which will severely limit his offense, so his fantasy utility isn't great.