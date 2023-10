Beecher didn't notch a point in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks, but he did log seven penalty minutes.

Beecher was involved in a third-period scrap with Chicago's Jason Dickinson. Initially, Beecher was whistled for a boarding call against Chicago's Cole Guttman, and then Dickinson skated in for some pleasantries, before the two dropped the gloves. Beecher, the team's 2019 first-round draft pick, was also making his NHL debut.