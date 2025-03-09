Beecher provided an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Lightning.

Beecher ended a 17-game point drought that started Jan. 20 when he set up Nikita Zadorov's empty-net tally Saturday. The 23-year-old Beecher has maintained a regular role on the fourth line despite the lack of offense. He's up to 10 points in 63 appearances this season, matching his point total from 52 games as a rookie last year. Beecher also has 35 shots on net, 69 hits, 57 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 2024-25.