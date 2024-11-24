Beecher's point drought reached 12 games in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Beecher was a pleasant surprise in the first couple weeks of the season, but he's contributed no points since his assist Oct. 26 versus the Maple Leafs. The 23-year-old has two goals, six points, 14 shots on net, 28 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 21 appearances, and he was scratched versus the Blues on Nov. 16. Beecher is still good enough to hold down a fourth-line role, but he's not a fantasy factor now that his offense has dried up.