Beecher will miss the remainder of University of Michigan's season after undergoing shoulder surgery, Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now reports.

It's been a rough season for the 2019 first-rounder, who wasn't able to play for Team USA Hockey in the World Junior Championships due to testing positive for COVID-19. Now Beecher's second campaign with Michigan is done after 16 games, in which the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder logged four goals and eight points. At this stage, it's unclear whether the 19-year-old will be back for another season at the NCAA level in 2021-22 or will be a candidate to attend Boston's next training camp, but down the road Beecher profiles as a strong two-way center thanks to his good blend of size and speed. Whether he emerges a fantasy factor, however, hinges on how much his scoring touch develops.