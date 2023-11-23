Beecher scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the Panthers.

The rookie center put the Bruins in the lead for good midway through the second period by grabbing a loose puck in the slot, outwaiting Sergei Bobrovsky and then getting a bit lucky as his attempt to slide the puck over the goal line banked in off Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Beecher, the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, is getting his feet wet in a fourth-line role, but he's scored in back-to-back games and all three of his goals this season have come in the last seven contests.