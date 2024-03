Beecher was called up from AHL Providence on Monday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Beecher has registered just one goal and one assist in his last 18 outings while dishing out 41 hits. The center's call-up is likely precautionary, as Charlie Coyle was reportedly under the weather, though he is still expected to play against the Blues on Monday. It will likely take an injury or illness among one of the Bruins' forwards for Beecher to get back into the lineup.