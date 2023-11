Beecher scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 road loss against the Blue Jackets.

Beecher struck for his fourth goal of the season at 17:40 of the third period, with helpers to Kevin Shattenkirk and Trent Frederic, putting a bow on the scoring. It was much too little and too late, and Spencer Martin shut down the high-octane Boston offense all night. Beecher has had three goals in the past five games, but he remains useful only in the deepest of fantasy pools.