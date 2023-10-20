Beecher notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Beecher set up a Brad Marchand tally in the first period. The helper was Beecher's first NHL point, coming in just his third game. The 22-year-old center is already killing penalties, carving out an important on-ice role for the Bruins. He's added four shots on net, seven PIM and an even plus-minus rating so far. Beecher's mostly defensive usage is unlikely to lead to much fantasy relevance in his rookie season.