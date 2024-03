Beecher was assigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday.

Beecher was a healthy scratch in Monday's 5-1 loss to St. Louis because Charlie Coyle (illness) was able to play. The 22-year-old Beecher has five goals and seven points in 39 NHL outings this season. He also has four goals and four assists in 17 AHL contests during the 2023-24 campaign.