Beecher inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Bruins on Monday.

After finishing his junior season at the University of Michigan, Beecher linked up with AHL Providence on an amateur tryout deal, appearing in nine games for the club in which he tallied three goals and two assists. Selected by the organization with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old center could be in the mix for an Opening Night roster spot next season if he can put together a strong training camp.