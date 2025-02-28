Beecher's point drought reached 13 games in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

During that stretch, Beecher has seven shots on net, eight PIM, a minus-6 rating, 10 hits and 11 blocked shots. He's filling a bottom-six role, so the lack of offense isn't a total surprise, but he can do better than he has lately. Overall, Beecher is at nine points, 34 shots on net, 64 hits, 51 blocks and a minus-7 rating through 58 appearances.