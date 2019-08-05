Bruins' John Beecher: Strong showing at Summer Showcase

Beecher was impressive during the recent World Junior Summer Showcase, NHL.com's Adam Kimelman reports.

Since being taken 30th overall by the Bruins in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Beecher's star has been on the rise. His first-round selection, originally viewed by some as a bit of a reach, now looks like strong one, following the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder's outstanding performance in this year's version of the World Junior Summer Showcase. While the 18-year-old center worked as a bottom-six forward with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team last season, he was given the opportunity to play in a top-six role during the recent WJSS, and responded by scoring four goals in five games. Beecher, who is bound for the University of Michigan this fall, is years (not months) away from an NHL job, but if he is able to fully harness his good size/speed combo and continue to develop his scoring touch, he could end up centering Boston's first or second line down the road.