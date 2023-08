Farinacci inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Wednesday.

Farinacci had five goals and 20 points in 19 NCAA games with Harvard University last season. The 22-year-old was selected by Arizona with the No. 76 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, but he never signed with the Coyotes, which led to him becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer. He'll likely start his pro career in the AHL.