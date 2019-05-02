Bruins' John Moore: Absence continues
Moore (upper body) will once again be out of the lineup versus Columbus on Thursday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
This will mark the fourth straight game on the shelf for Moore due to his upper-body issue. The Bruins haven't provided a timeline for the blueliner's return, which could be an indication he is facing a more serious injury. If he does slot back into the lineup at any point, it would likely be at the expense of Connor Clifton.
