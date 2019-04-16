Bruins' John Moore: Appears on track to return Wednesday
Moore (upper body) "looks like he's in" for Wednesday's playoff game against the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With Connor Clifton (upper body) and Kevan Miller (lower body) still hurting, the fleet-footed Moore would be a welcome addition to the Bruins' blue line corps against a speedy Toronto squad. If he suits up Wednesday, Steven Kampfer would be the odd man out.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...