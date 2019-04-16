Moore (upper body) "looks like he's in" for Wednesday's playoff game against the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Connor Clifton (upper body) and Kevan Miller (lower body) still hurting, the fleet-footed Moore would be a welcome addition to the Bruins' blue line corps against a speedy Toronto squad. If he suits up Wednesday, Steven Kampfer would be the odd man out.