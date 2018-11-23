Moore (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Penguins on Friday, according to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Even with Moore obtaining medical clearance to return against the Pens, the Bruins still have four blueliners on injured reserve. Moore, a veteran, is a key special teams player, though, so the B's will be happy to have him back. The American defenseman has two helpers and a plus-6 rating through 18 games.