Bruins' John Moore: Back at it
Moore (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Penguins on Friday, according to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Even with Moore obtaining medical clearance to return against the Pens, the Bruins still have four blueliners on injured reserve. Moore, a veteran, is a key special teams player, though, so the B's will be happy to have him back. The American defenseman has two helpers and a plus-6 rating through 18 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...