Moore (lower body) returned to practice Wednesday.

Moore was off the ice for a couple of days after undergoing a minor unspecified procedure to address a lower-body issue, but as expected, he returned to the ice Wednesday. In the process, he skated on the Bruins' spare defensive pairing, along with Connor Clifton. Moore has good wheels and plenty of NHL experience, but for now the 30-year-old awaits his first opportunity to join the team's lineup this season.