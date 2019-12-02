The Bruins recalled Moore (shoulder) from his conditioning stint with AHL Providence on Monday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Moore remains on non-roster IR for now, but he has a chance to make his season debut with the big club Tuesday against the Hurricanes. The veteran blueliner posted 13 points over 61 games last season, but it's unsettled how much Moore will be used for the B's, who lead the league with 43 points.