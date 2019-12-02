Bruins' John Moore: Back from conditioning stint
The Bruins recalled Moore (shoulder) from his conditioning stint with AHL Providence on Monday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.
Moore remains on non-roster IR for now, but he has a chance to make his season debut with the big club Tuesday against the Hurricanes. The veteran blueliner posted 13 points over 61 games last season, but it's unsettled how much Moore will be used for the B's, who lead the league with 43 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.