Bruins' John Moore: Back in lineup Thursday
Moore will re-enter the Bruins' lineup Thursday night against the Blues.
Moore was a healthy scratch for the team's last three games, but he'll move back into the lineup Thursday, with Matt Grzelcyk slated to be the odd man out on the Bruins' back line. Moore's strong skating and ability in the transition game are assets in real terms, but the 28-year-old doesn't see enough power-play duty to merit fantasy consideration. Through 41 contests to date, Moore has logged two goals and nine points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...