Moore will re-enter the Bruins' lineup Thursday night against the Blues.

Moore was a healthy scratch for the team's last three games, but he'll move back into the lineup Thursday, with Matt Grzelcyk slated to be the odd man out on the Bruins' back line. Moore's strong skating and ability in the transition games are assets in real terms, but the 28-year-old doesn't see enough power-play duty to merit fantasy consideration. Through 41 contests to date, Moore has logged two goals and nine points.