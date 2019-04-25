Moore is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Moore's absence isn't expected to be a lengthy one, but for now it paves the way for Connor Clifton to re-enter the Bruins' lineup for Thursday's second-round playoff opener against the Blue Jackets. In four postseason games thus far, the smooth-skating Moore has not recorded a point, en route to logging a minus-4 rating.

