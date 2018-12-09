Bruins' John Moore: Collects assist
Moore tallied an assist during a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs Saturday.
The assist is Moore's fifth point of the season through 26 games as he remains on pace for his usual 20-point season. The Illinois native ended the game second on the Bruins in ice time with 21:20, and also added one hit and four blocked shots.
