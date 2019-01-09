Bruins' John Moore: Dishes two assists
Moore assisted on the first two goals of the game during a 4-0 victory over the Wild on Tuesday.
It was Moore's first multi-point performance with the Bruins as he has lined himself up to repeat his point total from last season. Through 40 games the blueliner has two goals and nine points, halfway to his total of 18 points last season.
