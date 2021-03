Moore underwent a hip arthroscopy and labral repair March 22 and is expected to make a full recovery in 5-6 months, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Moore won't be ready to return until 2021-22, which may encourage the Bruins to look for some help on the blue line ahead of the NHL's upcoming trade deadline. Moore, who still has two seasons remaining on his five-year, $13.75 million deal, will finish the campaign having picked up two helpers in just five appearances.