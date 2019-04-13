Bruins' John Moore: Dons non-contact sweater
Moore (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey Saturday morning, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Moore's presence on the ice Saturday is obviously a step in the right direction in terms of his recovery, but he'll need to be cleared for contact before rejoining the lineup. Another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
