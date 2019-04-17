Bruins' John Moore: Drawing back in for Game 4
Moore (upper body) will be back in the lineup for Wednesday's road game against the Maple Leafs for Game 4, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Moore reportedly will replace Steve Kampfer with the Bruins down 2-1 in the series. It'll be interesting to see how effective Moore is after he missed the final six games of the regular season and the first three of the playoffs.
