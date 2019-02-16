Moore didn't find the scoresheet in Friday's 3-0 win over the Ducks, but he contributed in other ways.

Moore had four PIM, four shots, three hits and two blocked shots in 15:30 during the contest. He doesn't typically produce enough points to warrant attention, but he's up to 65 hits and 70 blocks in 47 games as a stay-at-home defender.

