Bruins' John Moore: Finds twine in loss
Moore scored a goal on three shots in a 4-2 loss to the Penguins on Sunday.
The blueliner scored for the first time in nine games, giving him four goals and seven assists in 54 contests this season. He added two hits in the game. The point numbers don't jump off the page, and Moore typically doesn't provide enough in other categories to warrant a fantasy roster spot in most formats.
