Moore registered two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Moore assisted on the Bruins' fifth and sixth goals for his first two points of the year. The 30-year-old was playing in just his third game of the season. Moore could be in line for an increased role after Jeremy Lauzon (upper body) had to leave Sunday's game early. The Bruins are also missing Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) and Jakub Zboril (upper body).