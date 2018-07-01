Bruins' John Moore: Joins Boston's blue line corps
Moore has signed a five-year deal with the Bruins at an average annual value of $2.75 million, TSN.ca reports.
Moore, who scored seven goals and 18 points in 81 games with New Jersey last season, gives the Bruins an experienced left-shooting D-man to bolster the team's back line corps. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder is a strong skater and his addition could potentially make a trade involving mobile blueliner Torey Krug more palatable/plausible. From a fantasy perspective, Moore's upside appears modest, though he does posses enough skill to help out on the power play, if needed.
More News
-
Devils' John Moore: Almost achieves iron man status in 2017-18•
-
Devils' John Moore: No points in last 14•
-
Devils' John Moore: Stuck on one point in past 11•
-
Devils' John Moore: Enjoying career-best season so far•
-
Devils' John Moore: Gearing up for 400th career contest•
-
Devils' John Moore: Pots overtime winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...