Moore has signed a five-year deal with the Bruins at an average annual value of $2.75 million, TSN.ca reports.

Moore, who scored seven goals and 18 points in 81 games with New Jersey last season, gives the Bruins an experienced left-shooting D-man to bolster the team's back line corps. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder is a strong skater and his addition could potentially make a trade involving mobile blueliner Torey Krug more palatable/plausible. From a fantasy perspective, Moore's upside appears modest, though he does posses enough skill to help out on the power play, if needed.