Moore threw four hits and ended a minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

After missing the first 28 games of the season recovering from shoulder surgery, Moore has played in all but three games. He has recorded two goals, three points and 25 hits in his 17 games. Moore averages only 16:46 in ice time as a solid member of the Bruins' bottom pairing.

