Moore notched a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Flames.

In his first season with the Bruins, Moore hasn't provided much fantasy utility, with the 28-year-old having logged just two goals and seven points in 38 games to date. Moore, who is a good skater who handles the transition game well, doesn't typically see much power-play time and unless that changes, he'll continue to provide more value to his team in real terms than he will to fantasy players.