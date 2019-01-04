Bruins' John Moore: Lights the lamp
Moore notched a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Flames.
In his first season with the Bruins, Moore hasn't provided much fantasy utility, with the 28-year-old having logged just two goals and seven points in 38 games to date. Moore, who is a good skater who handles the transition game well, doesn't typically see much power-play time and unless that changes, he'll continue to provide more value to his team in real terms than he will to fantasy players.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...