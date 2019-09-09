Bruins' John Moore: Likely out until late-November
Moore (shoulder) isn't expected to be ready for game action until late-November, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
It was already known that Moore wouldn't be ready for the start of the season, but up until now the Bruins hadn't released a specific timetable for his return. The 28-year-old will miss 20-plus games to start the campaign, and won't have enough offensive upside to warrant fantasy consideration upon his return.
