Moore played 16:11 against Chicago on Thursday night in his first game of the season following offseason shoulder surgery.

He had three shots, but no points. Moore's best season came in 2016-17 when he tallied 22 points. His fantasy value is restricted to the deepest of formats. Not only will he struggle to pick up points, but Moore will also likely need time to get up to game speed. After all, he has missed more than a quarter of this season.