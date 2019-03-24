Bruins' John Moore: Nabs apple in win
Moore collected a power-play assist during Saturday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.
Injuries to other Bruin defenders have put Moore and Steven Kampfer on the power play -- a position that benefitted both with a point on Saturday. Moore also registered a team-high five hits in the contest.
