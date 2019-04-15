Bruins' John Moore: Nears return
Moore (upper body) sported a regular practice jersey at Monday's morning skate.
The smooth-skating blueliner, who hasn't played since March 25, is thus in the day-to-day category as Wednesday night's Game 4 against Toronto approaches. His return would certainly be a welcome one, with Connor Clifton now dealing with an upper-body injury and Kevan Miller still out with a lower-body issue.
