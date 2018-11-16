Bruins' John Moore: Not on the ice Friday morning
Moore (undisclosed) was not present for Friday's morning skate.
Moore is thus in danger of being the next Boston blueliner to be sidelined. With a slew of injuries having hit the big club's back line, recent recalls Connor Clifton and Jakub Zboril are candidates to make their NHL debuts Friday night against the Stars.
More News
-
Bruins' John Moore: Plays critical role despite lack of scoring•
-
Bruins' John Moore: Tallies helper Saturday•
-
Bruins' John Moore: Still without a point•
-
Bruins' John Moore: Joins Boston's blue line corps•
-
Devils' John Moore: Almost achieves iron man status in 2017-18•
-
Devils' John Moore: No points in last 14•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...