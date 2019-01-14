Moore will once again be a healthy scratch Monday night against the Canadiens, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Moore will thus be a spectator for the second consecutive game, the victim of a numbers crunch created by Charlie McAvoy's return to action. Through 41 games to date, Moore has logged two goals and nine points, numbers that put him off the fantasy radar in most formats. That said, Moore's wheels and ability in the transition games are assets to the Bruins' blue line corps and the 28-year-old will no doubt find himself back in the mix before long.