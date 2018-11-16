Bruins' John Moore: Out against Dallas
Moore (lower body) won't play Friday against the Stars.
With Moore unavailable, Connor Clifton is expected to slot into the lineup and make his NHL debut against Dallas. More is considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, so he could be back in action as soon as Saturday against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Bruins' John Moore: Not on the ice Friday morning•
-
Bruins' John Moore: Plays critical role despite lack of scoring•
-
Bruins' John Moore: Tallies helper Saturday•
-
Bruins' John Moore: Still without a point•
-
Bruins' John Moore: Joins Boston's blue line corps•
-
Devils' John Moore: Almost achieves iron man status in 2017-18•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...