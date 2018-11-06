Moore was held off the scoresheet during a 2-1 win over the Stars on Monday but led the team with 25:53 of time on ice.

With all the injuries on the Bruins' blueline early in the season, Moore has been asked to take a bigger role in recent games. Until Charlie McAvoy and Kevan Miller come back from injured reserve, expect Moore to continue munching minutes on the back end.

More News
Our Latest Stories