Bruins' John Moore: Plays critical role despite lack of scoring
Moore was held off the scoresheet during a 2-1 win over the Stars on Monday but led the team with 25:53 of time on ice.
With all the injuries on the Bruins' blueline early in the season, Moore has been asked to take a bigger role in recent games. Until Charlie McAvoy and Kevan Miller come back from injured reserve, expect Moore to continue munching minutes on the back end.
