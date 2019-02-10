Moore scored his third goal of the season on three shots in a 2-1 overtime win against the Avalanche on Sunday.

With Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) remaining out, Moore made the most of his opportunity with the third-period marker to answer the Avalanche's goal by Nathan MacKinnon. Moore has been a healthy scratch in eight of the Bruins' 17 games in 2019. With 10 points in 45 games and lackluster totals in other categories, he has limited appeal to most fantasy owners.