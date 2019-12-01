The Bruins assigned Moore to AHL Providence on a conditioning loan Sunday.

Moore was cleared for contact by team doctors just a week ago, and made another positive step in recovery in the form of a conditioning stint. Barring a set back, Moore could make his season debut in the next week or so. He likely won't have an impact from a fantasy perspective, however, as he's racked up just 31 points in 142 games the past two seasons.