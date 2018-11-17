Bruins' John Moore: Returning to Boston
Moore (lower body) will return to Boston to undergo further evaluation, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
A more definite timetable for Moore's recovery should be released in the coming days, but it's safe to assume he'll miss the Bruins' next two contests at a minimum. The 27-year-old American's absence will test Boston's blue-line depth, but it won't affect many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched two assists in 18 appearances this campaign.
More News
