Moore (lower body) will return to Boston to undergo further evaluation, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

A more definite timetable for Moore's recovery should be released in the coming days, but it's safe to assume he'll miss the Bruins' next two contests at a minimum. The 27-year-old American's absence will test Boston's blue-line depth, but it won't affect many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched two assists in 18 appearances this campaign.