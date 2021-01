Moore, who recently underwent what coach Bruce Cassidy described as a "small procedure" for a lower-body injury, is slated to return to practice Wednesday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Per the report, the issue addressed by the minor procedure dates back to training camp. Once Moore returns to the mix, he'll continue to serve as a spare blueliner for the Bruins. The 30-year-old has yet to make his season debut for the team.