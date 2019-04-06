Bruins' John Moore: Ruled out for playoff opener
Moore (upper body) won't be available for Game 1 against the Maple Leafs as part of the conference quarterfinals, Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal reports.
Boston summoned Jeremy Lauzon from AHL Providence -- at least for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Lightning -- as a reinforcement option with Moore, Brandon Carlo (rest) and Kevan Miller (lower body) out of action.
